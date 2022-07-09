iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Holdings Lifted by Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance

Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 109,913 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,291 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF makes up about 5.1% of Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $11,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ESGU. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $86.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.99. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.64 and a fifty-two week high of $108.91.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.276 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%.

