iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) is Altus Wealth Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Altus Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 45.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,371 shares during the period. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF accounts for about 2.1% of Altus Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Altus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $3,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 48.6% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 13.9% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank grew its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2,271.0% in the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

FLOT stock opened at $49.85 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.48. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.76 and a 1 year high of $51.10.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.