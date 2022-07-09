iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Shares Sold by Atlas Private Wealth Advisors

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lowered its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,103,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,784 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5,186.3% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,153,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,934,000 after buying an additional 7,999,643 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,308,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,821,000 after purchasing an additional 321,697 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,264,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,862,000 after purchasing an additional 130,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 413.2% during the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 1,357,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,741 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:FLOT opened at $49.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.24 and a 200-day moving average of $50.48. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.76 and a 52 week high of $51.10.

