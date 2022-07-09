iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:IBTF) Stock Price Down 0.2%

iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:IBTF – Get Rating) shares were down 0.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $23.91 and last traded at $23.92. Approximately 266,044 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 288% from the average daily volume of 68,636 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.97.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.45.

