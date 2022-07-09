iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDT) Shares Purchased by Arrow Financial Corp

Arrow Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDT – Get Rating) by 157.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,825 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,817 shares during the quarter. Arrow Financial Corp owned 0.36% of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF worth $1,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF in the first quarter valued at $238,000. RVW Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 31.2% in the first quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 11,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,704 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 96.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 7,798 shares during the period. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 23,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the period.

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF stock opened at $24.89 on Friday. iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF has a one year low of $24.35 and a one year high of $30.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.32.

