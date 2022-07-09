iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Timber Creek Capital Management LLC

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,129,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,203,064,000 after buying an additional 7,976,631 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,607,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $834,596,000 after buying an additional 3,417,965 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 231.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,829,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $301,304,000 after buying an additional 2,673,562 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $202,039,000. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 478.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,521,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $198,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085,669 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA opened at $62.35 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $60.41 and a 1 year high of $82.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.47.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

