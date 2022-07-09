iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Stock Holdings Lowered by Family Capital Trust Co

Family Capital Trust Co trimmed its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 615 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of Family Capital Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Family Capital Trust Co’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $7,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,999,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,588,740,000 after acquiring an additional 858,585 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 89.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,886,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,391,000 after acquiring an additional 6,568,960 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,739,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,153,000 after buying an additional 723,835 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,143,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,364,000 after buying an additional 456,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,031,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,353,000 after buying an additional 48,533 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of USMV stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.48. 2,671,691 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.65.

