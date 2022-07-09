iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Atlas Private Wealth Advisors

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Solidarilty Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $625,000. Petix & Botte Co raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 105.3% during the 1st quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 10,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 5,480 shares during the last quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC now owns 1,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 40,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter.

IWM stock opened at $175.59 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $162.78 and a 12 month high of $244.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $177.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.91.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

