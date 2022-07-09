iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Bought by Rodgers & Associates LTD

Rodgers & Associates LTD lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,812 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF makes up about 0.8% of Rodgers & Associates LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Rodgers & Associates LTD’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $4,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $38,000.

IWO stock opened at $216.33 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $192.88 and a 1 year high of $329.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $213.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.37.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

