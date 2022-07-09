iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Holdings Reduced by First National Corp MA ADV

First National Corp MA ADV trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) by 47.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 23,525 shares during the quarter. iShares Semiconductor ETF accounts for approximately 2.6% of First National Corp MA ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $12,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $52,004,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 91.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 110,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,936,000 after purchasing an additional 52,686 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $100,235,000 after buying an additional 52,412 shares in the last quarter. Surience Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $18,267,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 1,357.3% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 35,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,992,000 after buying an additional 32,617 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Semiconductor ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $358.55 on Friday. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $326.70 and a twelve month high of $559.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $388.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $444.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.628 dividend. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Profile (Get Rating)

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.