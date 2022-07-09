iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 27.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 106,906 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,107 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $48,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arrow Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 8,858.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Solidarilty Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. First National Corp MA ADV boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 3,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3,177.3% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $390.68 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $364.03 and a 52 week high of $482.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $396.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $430.08.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.