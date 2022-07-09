iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Position Raised by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,667,817 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 63.6% of Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. owned approximately 0.80% of iShares S&P 500 ETF worth $2,571,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $3,187,247,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,277,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,521,726,000 after acquiring an additional 6,052,912 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 10,280.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,033,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,749,000 after acquiring an additional 3,003,860 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,863,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,382,718,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,020,759,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $390.68. The stock had a trading volume of 3,757,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,598,517. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $364.03 and a fifty-two week high of $482.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $396.23 and a 200-day moving average of $430.08.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

