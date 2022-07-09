iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJT) Trading 2.1% Higher

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJT – Get Rating) traded up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $108.49 and last traded at $108.43. 109,012 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 156,034 shares. The stock had previously closed at $106.18.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $109.73 and a 200-day moving average of $120.24.

