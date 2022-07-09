iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) is Bank of Stockton’s 3rd Largest Position

Bank of Stockton trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 206,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,269 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises about 7.0% of Bank of Stockton’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $22,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IJR. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. London Co. of Virginia purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000.

Shares of IJR traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $93.74. The stock had a trading volume of 3,505,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,080,834. The company’s 50-day moving average is $96.55 and its 200 day moving average is $103.86. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $88.53 and a 12-month high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

