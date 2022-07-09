iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Position Cut by ProVise Management Group LLC

ProVise Management Group LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,441 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises 1.6% of ProVise Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $17,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $266,000. Aries Wealth Management lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 600.0% during the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 18,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,156,000 after acquiring an additional 16,140 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 95,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,987,000 after acquiring an additional 5,649 shares during the period. Finally, Detalus Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 3,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock opened at $93.74 on Friday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $88.53 and a twelve month high of $121.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $96.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.86.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

