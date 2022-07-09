iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) Shares Sold by Mezzasalma Advisors LLC

Mezzasalma Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,794 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF makes up 0.7% of Mezzasalma Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $1,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Means Investment CO. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 246,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,007,000 after acquiring an additional 11,622 shares during the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 155,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,653,000 after buying an additional 3,282 shares in the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,663,000 after buying an additional 2,430 shares in the last quarter. Kellett Schaffner Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 14.7% during the first quarter. Kellett Schaffner Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 49.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 759 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IHI stock opened at $51.66 on Friday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 1-year low of $47.24 and a 1-year high of $67.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.30.

