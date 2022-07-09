Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A.’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:JRONY)

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a report released on Monday, July 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Grzinic now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.31 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.07. The consensus estimate for Jerónimo Martins, SGPS’s current full-year earnings is $2.00 per share.

JRONY has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from €25.00 ($26.04) to €27.00 ($28.13) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from €18.00 ($18.75) to €18.10 ($18.85) in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from €18.30 ($19.06) to €19.20 ($20.00) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Jerónimo Martins, SGPS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.46.

Shares of OTCMKTS JRONY opened at $42.92 on Thursday. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a 52 week low of $37.45 and a 52 week high of $50.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.19. The company has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.66.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $1.1838 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.92%. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS’s dividend payout ratio is 74.21%.

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, SA operates in the food distribution and specialized retail sectors in Portugal, Poland, and Colombia. The company operates through Portugal Retail; Portugal Cash & Carry; Poland Retail; Colombia Retail; and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments segments. It operates 3,250 food stores under the Biedronka name; and a chain of 290 health and beauty stores under the Hebe banner in Poland, as well as 819 food stores under the Ara name in Colombia.

