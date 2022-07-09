Jefferies Financial Group Downgrades Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) to Hold

Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI – Get Rating) was downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on AMTI. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Applied Molecular Transport from $60.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Applied Molecular Transport from $86.00 to $50.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th.

NASDAQ:AMTI opened at $2.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $90.45 million, a PE ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.76. Applied Molecular Transport has a fifty-two week low of $1.97 and a fifty-two week high of $44.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.52.

Applied Molecular Transport ( NASDAQ:AMTI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.35). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Applied Molecular Transport will post -3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Epiq Capital Group, Llc acquired 32,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.88 per share, for a total transaction of $125,634.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,307,755 shares in the company, valued at $32,234,089.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David Lamond acquired 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.08 per share, with a total value of $101,640.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,044,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,215,578.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 98,880 shares of company stock valued at $336,484 and sold 6,506 shares valued at $19,323. Company insiders own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMTI. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Applied Molecular Transport in the third quarter worth $4,475,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Molecular Transport during the third quarter valued at $3,057,000. EPIQ Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC now owns 9,075,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,875,000 after acquiring an additional 66,433 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 64,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 15,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 184.2% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 12,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 7,981 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Applied Molecular Transport Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the design and development of a pipeline of oral and respiratory biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AMT-101, a gastrointestinal (GI) selective oral fusion of rhIL-10 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and related inflammatory indications.

