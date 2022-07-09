John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) to Issue $2.25 Annual Dividend

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Rating) declared an annual dividend on Thursday, July 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of 2.25 per share on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son has raised its dividend payment by an average of 29.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years. John B. Sanfilippo & Son has a dividend payout ratio of 14.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son stock opened at $75.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. John B. Sanfilippo & Son has a 12-month low of $67.02 and a 12-month high of $93.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $864.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 0.31.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son ( NASDAQ:JBSS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $218.58 million during the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a return on equity of 22.69% and a net margin of 6.27%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 301.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 244.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 27.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the first quarter worth $265,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 58.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. 68.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, through its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

