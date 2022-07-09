John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $36.12

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.12 and traded as low as $35.46. John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $36.03, with a volume of 24,634 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.70.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 93.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. 18.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the financial services sector.

