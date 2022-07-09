John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.40-$3.75 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.10 billion-$2.14 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.19 billion.

NYSE:WLY opened at $47.03 on Friday. John Wiley & Sons has a twelve month low of $45.23 and a twelve month high of $60.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.57.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.347 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This is a positive change from John Wiley & Sons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. John Wiley & Sons’s payout ratio is 53.05%.

In other John Wiley & Sons news, EVP Danielle Mcmahan sold 1,000 shares of John Wiley & Sons stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total value of $53,730.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,028 shares in the company, valued at $55,234.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research Publishing & Platforms, Academic & Professional Learning, and Education Services. The Research Publishing & Platforms segment offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

