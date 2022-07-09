JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) a €3.60 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.60 ($3.75) target price on Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.53 ($2.64) target price on Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €3.09 ($3.22) price objective on Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €3.50 ($3.65) price target on Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank set a €2.10 ($2.19) price target on Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HSBC set a €2.50 ($2.60) price target on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

ETR O2D opened at €2.86 ($2.98) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion and a PE ratio of 40.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.58, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €2.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €2.66. Telefónica Deutschland has a 1-year low of €2.22 ($2.31) and a 1-year high of €3.03 ($3.15).

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers mobile and stationery voice and data services; very high data rate digital subscriber line (VDSL) internet services; fiber-to-the-home lines; broadband services, consisting of VDSL, cable, fiber, and fixed mobile substitution services; and machine to machine communication and managed connectivity services.

