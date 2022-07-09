Juggernaut Hits 1-Day Volume of $206,625.00 (JGN)

Juggernaut (JGN) traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 9th. One Juggernaut coin can currently be bought for $0.0472 or 0.00000218 BTC on popular exchanges. Juggernaut has a total market capitalization of $1.87 million and approximately $206,625.00 worth of Juggernaut was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Juggernaut has traded 9.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004631 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,615.44 or 1.00006586 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00009104 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004626 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002730 BTC.

About Juggernaut

Juggernaut is a coin. Juggernaut’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,562,500 coins. The official website for Juggernaut is jgndefi.com . Juggernaut’s official Twitter account is @JGNDeFi . The official message board for Juggernaut is medium.com/juggernaut-defi

According to CryptoCompare, “JGN is described to be an unstoppable commerce network that offers custom synthetic DeFi assets to fit any business use case. JGN claims to enable users to create, customize, and modularize their business use cases into live DeFi synthetic frameworks. “

Juggernaut Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Juggernaut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Juggernaut should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Juggernaut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

