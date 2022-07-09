Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kaman (NYSE:KAMN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. CJS Securities assumed coverage on Kaman in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. They issued a market outperform rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp cut their target price on Kaman from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

Shares of KAMN stock opened at $29.92 on Tuesday. Kaman has a 12-month low of $29.17 and a 12-month high of $48.35. The company has a current ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $837.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07 and a beta of 1.25.

Kaman ( NYSE:KAMN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $158.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.00 million. Kaman had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 6.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Kaman will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 17th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Kaman’s payout ratio is 56.34%.

In related news, Director E Reeves Callaway III sold 3,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total value of $129,448.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,712 shares in the company, valued at $94,703.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KAMN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Kaman by 8.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,989,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $216,923,000 after acquiring an additional 375,067 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kaman by 1,014.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 251,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,824,000 after acquiring an additional 229,240 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Kaman by 13.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,458,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,716,000 after acquiring an additional 173,595 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kaman by 2,879.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 141,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,036,000 after acquiring an additional 136,435 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in Kaman by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,351,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,470,000 after acquiring an additional 99,816 shares during the period. 88.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kaman

Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, defense, medical, and industrial markets. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Products, Precision Products, and Structures. The Engineered Products segment produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision miniature ball bearings; and spring energized seals, springs, and contacts.

