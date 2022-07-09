Kanawha Capital Management LLC Acquires 605 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $6,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 6,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 15.4% in the first quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Sheldon Hall sold 14,504 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,813,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,542,125. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:COF opened at $108.61 on Friday. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $98.54 and a fifty-two week high of $177.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.64.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.39 by $0.23. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 34.71% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The company had revenue of $8.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.03 EPS. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.44%.

Several research firms recently commented on COF. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $163.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.35.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

