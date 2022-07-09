Kanawha Capital Management LLC Acquires 727 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $10,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CB. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 210.3% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 8,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 6,056 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 1,125.2% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 28,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,429,000 after purchasing an additional 6,091 shares in the last quarter. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chubb stock opened at $193.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $159.47 and a 1-year high of $218.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $202.29 and its 200 day moving average is $203.49.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $9.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.95 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 10.30%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.52 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 14.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 19th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.68%.

In other news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.49, for a total transaction of $101,745.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,340 shares in the company, valued at $7,801,806.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 812 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total transaction of $169,854.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,488 shares in the company, valued at $3,239,779.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 141,824 shares of company stock worth $29,574,333. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CB. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $224.00 to $216.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Chubb from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Chubb from $250.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.14.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

