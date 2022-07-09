Kanawha Capital Management LLC Buys 780 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $2,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $266,000. Aries Wealth Management grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 600.0% during the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 18,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,156,000 after buying an additional 16,140 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 95,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,987,000 after buying an additional 5,649 shares during the period. Finally, Detalus Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 3,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock opened at $93.74 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.86. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.53 and a fifty-two week high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

