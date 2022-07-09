Kanawha Capital Management LLC Has $4.39 Million Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,933 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 1,165 shares during the quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $4,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 27,710 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,328,000 after acquiring an additional 12,028 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,699 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $6,070,000 after acquiring an additional 3,856 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 10,933 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,327,977 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $168,033,000 after acquiring an additional 59,037 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total value of $2,121,792.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total value of $70,895,729.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,522 shares in the company, valued at $5,396,511.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 644,703 shares of company stock worth $77,172,426. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on COP shares. Scotiabank raised ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $129.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.56.

COP stock opened at $86.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $102.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.67. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $51.41 and a fifty-two week high of $124.08.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 22.52%. ConocoPhillips’s quarterly revenue was up 82.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. Research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous dividend of $0.30. This represents a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 27th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 18.97%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

