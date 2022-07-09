Kanawha Capital Management LLC Has $6.58 Million Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $6,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 5,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 10,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after buying an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 13,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,057,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 3,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan acquired 600 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $219.82 per share, for a total transaction of $131,892.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $545,153.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $1,175,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $647,895. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,577 shares of company stock valued at $2,663,056. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $231.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.53.

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $179.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $95.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $169.29 and a 1-year high of $237.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $202.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.73.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.49 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 35.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.87 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.22%.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

