Kanawha Capital Management LLC Has $8.31 Million Stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $8,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 4,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PH shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $334.00 to $301.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $346.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $343.00 to $335.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $346.69.

NYSE:PH opened at $248.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $261.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $284.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a one year low of $230.44 and a one year high of $340.00. The company has a market cap of $31.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.55.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.22. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 27.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $1.33 per share. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.14%.

In related news, Director James L. Wainscott acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $267.78 per share, for a total transaction of $535,560.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,627,238.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James L. Wainscott acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $273.44 per share, with a total value of $273,440.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,280 shares in the company, valued at $4,998,483.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

