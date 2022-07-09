Kanawha Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. William Allan LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ opened at $295.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $295.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $334.57. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $269.28 and a one year high of $408.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.527 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

