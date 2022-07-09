Kanawha Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,610 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises approximately 1.9% of Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $21,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 5,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at $264,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Absher Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 142,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,689,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BCS Wealth Management acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PEP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $163.00 to $168.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $171.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $237.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $166.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.05. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $148.78 and a fifty-two week high of $177.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.54 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 53.44%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 62.93%.

In other news, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $901,816.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,951,235.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total transaction of $800,781.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,277 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,523.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

