Kanawha Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 70,617 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $3,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in Unilever by 309.6% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 16.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:UL opened at $46.13 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a one year low of $42.54 and a one year high of $60.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $0.451 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%.

Several research firms have issued reports on UL. Societe Generale cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Unilever has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.01.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

