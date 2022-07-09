Kanawha Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 185,726 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,892 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up 1.3% of Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $14,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 412,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,376,000 after buying an additional 34,823 shares in the last quarter. HT Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 225,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,555,000 after buying an additional 4,076 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $20,880,000. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after buying an additional 4,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Trust purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $244,000.

BSV opened at $76.63 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.65 and a fifty-two week high of $82.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.31.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

