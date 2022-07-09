Kanawha Capital Management LLC Sells 2,072 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,079 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,072 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in General Electric by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 53,968,728 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,098,427,000 after purchasing an additional 15,251,142 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in General Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $698,826,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 144.2% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 4,766,164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $450,260,000 after buying an additional 2,814,259 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 11,033,492 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,042,334,000 after buying an additional 852,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,968,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $118.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $113.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $132.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.29.

In other General Electric news, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 72,025,826 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total value of $2,481,289,705.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,931,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,435,455.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP John S. Slattery acquired 3,601 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $75.00 per share, for a total transaction of $270,075.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,601 shares in the company, valued at $270,075. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 69,801 shares of company stock worth $5,207,705 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $63.25 on Friday. General Electric has a 12 month low of $59.93 and a 12 month high of $116.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.24.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. General Electric had a negative net margin of 6.43% and a positive return on equity of 6.41%. The business had revenue of $17.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 27th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. General Electric’s payout ratio is -6.99%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

