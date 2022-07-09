Kanawha Capital Management LLC Sells 633 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 378,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 633 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 1.6% of Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $18,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 219.3% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000.

VEA opened at $40.76 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.03 and its 200 day moving average is $46.57. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.42 and a fifty-two week high of $53.49.

