Katalyo Trading Up 12.8% Over Last 7 Days (KTLYO)

Katalyo (KTLYO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. One Katalyo coin can now be purchased for about $0.0213 or 0.00000098 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Katalyo has traded 12.8% higher against the dollar. Katalyo has a total market cap of $227,711.87 and approximately $100,337.00 worth of Katalyo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.01 or 0.00128995 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004602 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.1% against the dollar and now trades at $124.14 or 0.00571584 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001596 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002200 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00015182 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00033656 BTC.

About Katalyo

Katalyo’s total supply is 85,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,695,604 coins. Katalyo’s official Twitter account is @katalyo . The Reddit community for Katalyo is https://reddit.com/r/Katalyo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Katalyo’s official message board is katalyo.medium.com . The official website for Katalyo is www.katalyo.com

Katalyo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Katalyo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Katalyo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Katalyo using one of the exchanges listed above.

