Kellogg (NYSE:K) Rating Lowered to Neutral at UBS Group

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $74.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $81.00. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 2.04% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on K. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Kellogg from $62.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $67.00 price target (up from $64.00) on shares of Kellogg in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on Kellogg from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $66.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.20.

Shares of NYSE:K opened at $72.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.68. Kellogg has a 1 year low of $59.54 and a 1 year high of $75.56.

Kellogg ( NYSE:K Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.19. Kellogg had a return on equity of 34.82% and a net margin of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.40, for a total value of $9,996,865.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,901,062 shares in the company, valued at $3,960,432,640.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 876,918 shares of company stock valued at $60,969,185 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,353,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,981,000 after acquiring an additional 646,828 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,845,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054,740 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,696,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,753,000 after acquiring an additional 369,620 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 2.1% during the first quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 5,196,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,139,000 after acquiring an additional 106,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 6.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,137,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,296,000 after acquiring an additional 302,388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

