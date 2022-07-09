Kennicott Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Kennicott Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Kennicott Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JT Stratford LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 4,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 6,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 5,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 8,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 4,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $41.54 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.16 and a 200 day moving average of $45.68. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $40.02 and a 12 month high of $53.62.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

