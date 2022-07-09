Kennicott Capital Management LLC Has $2.48 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Kennicott Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,562 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF makes up 1.4% of Kennicott Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Kennicott Capital Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF worth $2,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RYT. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 115.4% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 271.6% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $193,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF stock opened at $244.94 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $227.97 and a 1-year high of $327.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $250.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $275.63.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.