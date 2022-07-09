Kingdom Game 4.0 Price Up 0.4% Over Last 7 Days (KDG)

Kingdom Game 4.0 (KDG) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. Kingdom Game 4.0 has a market cap of $180,565.58 and $8,421.00 worth of Kingdom Game 4.0 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Kingdom Game 4.0 has traded up 0.4% against the dollar. One Kingdom Game 4.0 coin can now be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.77 or 0.00127011 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004572 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.42 or 0.00559975 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001584 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002190 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00015048 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00033416 BTC.

About Kingdom Game 4.0

Kingdom Game 4.0’s total supply is 988,125,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,793,771 coins. Kingdom Game 4.0’s official website is kingdomgame.org . Kingdom Game 4.0’s official message board is www.facebook.com/KingdomGameGlobal/notifications . Kingdom Game 4.0’s official Twitter account is @kingdomgame4

According to CryptoCompare, “Kingdom Game 4.0 is a platform that paves the way for the change of Game system that is useful for the community. With the combination of talent and the revolution of technology, it aspires to create a new world, the Kingdom Game 4.0, where there is an inseparable connection among Game Publisher, Gamers and Agents network system. With the mission of bringing true value, guaranty the in-game assets for Gamers, practical benefits to Agents and that is why Kingdom Game 4.0 was born. “

Buying and Selling Kingdom Game 4.0

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kingdom Game 4.0 directly using US dollars.

