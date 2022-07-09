Kiora Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KPRX) vs. Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) Head-To-Head Survey

Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT – Get Rating) and Kiora Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KPRX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Bolt Biotherapeutics and Kiora Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bolt Biotherapeutics 0 1 3 0 2.75 Kiora Pharmaceuticals 0 0 2 0 3.00

Bolt Biotherapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $24.00, indicating a potential upside of 916.95%. Kiora Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of 339.56%. Given Bolt Biotherapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Bolt Biotherapeutics is more favorable than Kiora Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares Bolt Biotherapeutics and Kiora Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bolt Biotherapeutics N/A -37.29% -30.78% Kiora Pharmaceuticals N/A -131.92% -79.71%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

89.8% of Bolt Biotherapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.7% of Kiora Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.9% of Bolt Biotherapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 58.2% of Kiora Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bolt Biotherapeutics and Kiora Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bolt Biotherapeutics $1.26 million 70.18 -$98.59 million ($2.64) -0.89 Kiora Pharmaceuticals $10,000.00 576.03 -$16.40 million ($1.53) -0.30

Kiora Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Bolt Biotherapeutics. Bolt Biotherapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kiora Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Bolt Biotherapeutics has a beta of 0.78, suggesting that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kiora Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Kiora Pharmaceuticals beats Bolt Biotherapeutics on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bolt Biotherapeutics (Get Rating)

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immuno-oncology agents to target tumor cells for elimination by the immune system. The company is developing BDC-1001, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2), which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with HER2-expressing solid tumors, including HER2-low tumors; BDC-2034, a carcinoembryonic antigen program for colorectal, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and breast cancers; and BDC-3042, a Dectin-2 agonist antibody program developed to repolarize critical cells in the tumor microenvironment by targeting cell-surface receptors on macrophages. It is also developing programmed cell death-ligand 1 program for tumors that are nonresponsive to immune checkpoint blockade. The company was formerly known as Bolt Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. in July 2015. Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Redwood city, California.

About Kiora Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the United States. Its lead product is KIO-301, a potential vision-restoring small molecule, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial that acts as a photoswitch to restore vision in patients with inherited and age-related degenerative retinal diseases. The company is also developing KIO-101, an eye drop that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of ocular presentation of rheumatoid arthritis, as well as for treating non-infectious posterior uveitis; and KIO-201, an eye drop, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for treating patients undergoing PRK surgery for corneal wound repair after refractive surgery. The company was formerly known as Eyegate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in November 2021. Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

