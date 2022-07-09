Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) PT Lowered to $35.00

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Telsey Advisory Group from $55.00 to $35.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Kohl’s’ Q2 2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.29 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.45 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.57 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.45 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on KSS. OTR Global lowered shares of Kohl’s to a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup lowered shares of Kohl’s from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. They set a neutral rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Kohl’s to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $61.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kohl’s has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.64.

Get Kohl's alerts:

NYSE:KSS opened at $29.17 on Tuesday. Kohl’s has a one year low of $26.82 and a one year high of $64.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.55.

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Kohl’s will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.06%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KSS. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Kohl’s during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Field & Main Bank boosted its holdings in Kohl’s by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Kohl’s during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Kohl’s during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 92.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kohl’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.