Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) PT Lowered to $42.00

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $53.00 to $42.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on KSS. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. They issued a neutral rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Kohl’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $85.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.64.

Shares of KSS stock opened at $29.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.53, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.12 and its 200 day moving average is $51.55. Kohl’s has a 12 month low of $26.82 and a 12 month high of $64.38.

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Kohl’s will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 7th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.06%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KSS. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Field & Main Bank lifted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 92.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

