KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.00.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KNYJY. Danske raised shares of KONE Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. UBS Group upgraded shares of KONE Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of KONE Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of KONE Oyj from €73.00 ($76.04) to €70.00 ($72.92) in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of KONE Oyj from €49.00 ($51.04) to €48.00 ($50.00) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday.

Get KONE Oyj alerts:

KNYJY stock opened at $23.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. KONE Oyj has a 1 year low of $22.01 and a 1 year high of $42.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.69. The firm has a market cap of $24.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 0.74.

KONE Oyj ( OTCMKTS:KNYJY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that KONE Oyj will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About KONE Oyj (Get Rating)

KONE Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the elevator and escalator business worldwide. It offers elevators, escalators, and automatic building doors. The company also provides maintenance services; modernization solutions; and various residential solutions. In addition, it offers KONE Office Flow, a connected solution that allows for personalized user experiences and touch-free access; health and well-being solutions for elevators, escalators, and doors; KONE Residential Flow, a smarter building solution for the movement of people, goods, and information; KONE Access, an access control system, which is integrated with elevator system and building doors; KONE Destination, a destination control system that reduce waiting and travel times; KONE infotainment, a communication channel for building tenants and visitors; and monitoring solutions that enable real-time inspection of elevators and escalators.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KONE Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KONE Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.