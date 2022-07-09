Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Price Target Cut to €24.00

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €25.00 ($26.04) to €24.00 ($25.00) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PHG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from €26.50 ($27.60) to €21.30 ($22.19) in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €32.50 ($33.85) to €31.00 ($32.29) in a research report on Monday, March 28th. AlphaValue downgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Koninklijke Philips presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.33.

Shares of NYSE PHG opened at $21.60 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.40. The company has a market cap of $19.55 billion, a PE ratio of 5.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.97. Koninklijke Philips has a 52-week low of $20.20 and a 52-week high of $48.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Koninklijke Philips ( NYSE:PHG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 9.19%. On average, analysts forecast that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Koninklijke Philips during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 77.0% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,531 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in Koninklijke Philips by 228.1% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,598 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Koninklijke Philips during the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. 14.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT) systems, X-ray systems, and detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; integrated interventional systems; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

