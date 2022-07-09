Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Price Target Cut to €24.00

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €25.00 ($26.04) to €24.00 ($25.00) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PHG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from €26.50 ($27.60) to €21.30 ($22.19) in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €32.50 ($33.85) to €31.00 ($32.29) in a research report on Monday, March 28th. AlphaValue downgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Koninklijke Philips presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.33.
Shares of NYSE PHG opened at $21.60 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.40. The company has a market cap of $19.55 billion, a PE ratio of 5.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.97. Koninklijke Philips has a 52-week low of $20.20 and a 52-week high of $48.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.39.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Koninklijke Philips during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 77.0% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,531 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in Koninklijke Philips by 228.1% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,598 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Koninklijke Philips during the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. 14.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Koninklijke Philips (Get Rating)
Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT) systems, X-ray systems, and detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; integrated interventional systems; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.
