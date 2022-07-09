Konomi Network (KONO) Trading Up 3.4% This Week

Konomi Network (KONO) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 9th. Konomi Network has a market cap of $3.36 million and approximately $408,365.00 worth of Konomi Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Konomi Network has traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Konomi Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0336 or 0.00000155 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Konomi Network

Konomi Network is a coin. It launched on March 7th, 2021. Konomi Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Konomi Network’s official Twitter account is @KonomiNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Konomi is a full suite asset management solution for cross-chain crypto assets. Using Substrate as the development framework, the network aims to support more assets in the Polkadot ecosystem. Users could manage their crypto holding positions, trade assets and earn interest through decentralised money market products. Konomi also issues its native network token in order to kick start liquidity and decentralised governance. “

Buying and Selling Konomi Network

