Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) Downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $50.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $100.00.

KRNT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Kornit Digital from $75.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kornit Digital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Kornit Digital from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $72.80.

NASDAQ KRNT opened at $26.14 on Wednesday. Kornit Digital has a twelve month low of $20.40 and a twelve month high of $181.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 217.85 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.80.

Kornit Digital ( NASDAQ:KRNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.18). Kornit Digital had a return on equity of 1.63% and a net margin of 1.54%. The firm had revenue of $83.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.60 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kornit Digital will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Kornit Digital in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Kornit Digital in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kornit Digital in the first quarter worth $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Kornit Digital in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Kornit Digital by 135.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

