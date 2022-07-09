L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley downgraded L.B. Foster from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th.

FSTR stock opened at $13.00 on Tuesday. L.B. Foster has a twelve month low of $12.04 and a twelve month high of $18.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.95 and its 200-day moving average is $14.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.57 million, a PE ratio of 41.94 and a beta of 0.89.

L.B. Foster ( NASDAQ:FSTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $98.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.41 million. L.B. Foster had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 0.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that L.B. Foster will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its position in L.B. Foster by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 35,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 2,835 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in L.B. Foster by 72.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 52,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 22,076 shares during the last quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA increased its position in L.B. Foster by 59.5% in the first quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 389,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,992,000 after buying an additional 145,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of L.B. Foster in the fourth quarter worth $24,663,000. 76.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

L.B. Foster Company Profile

L.B. Foster Company provides engineered and manufactured products and services for the building and infrastructure projects worldwide. The company's Rail, Technologies, and Services segment offers new rail to passenger and short line freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors; used rails; rail accessories, including track spikes and anchors, bolts, angle bars, tie plates, and other products; power rail, direct fixation fasteners, coverboards, and special accessories; and trackwork products, as well as engineers and manufactures insulated rail joints and related accessories.

