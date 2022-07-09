Lamden (TAU) Tops 1-Day Volume of $44,518.00

Lamden (TAU) traded down 12.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 9th. Over the last week, Lamden has traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar. One Lamden coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0173 or 0.00000080 BTC on exchanges. Lamden has a total market cap of $2.46 million and $44,518.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00004810 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000039 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000080 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000044 BTC.

About Lamden

Lamden is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Lamden’s total supply is 248,090,567 coins and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 coins. Lamden’s official message board is blog.lamden.io . The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lamden’s official website is lamden.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lamden is a suite of developer tools that speed up the process of creating new and custom blockchains and apps. Lamden’s TAU token facilitates interoperability and value exchange between established cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications made with the Lamden developer suite. “

Buying and Selling Lamden

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lamden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lamden using one of the exchanges listed above.

